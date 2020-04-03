Kilkenny hurling star Lt Paul Murphy is raising funds for Feed the Heroes all the way from Lebanon

He may be more than 4,000km away, but Kilkenny hurler and army officer Lt Paul Murphy is thinking of those on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus at home in Ireland.

The Danesfort GAA Club man is currently serving as a lieutenant with the 115BN IRISHBATT United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). He, and his Irish Army colleagues, have taken on a gruelling physical challenge to raise money for the Feed the Heroes campaign back here in Ireland.

Paul, and the rest of his battalion, will complete their six-month tour of duty in Lebanon on May 15. Before then they will run or jog the 4,728km distance between Lebanon and Ireland - around their camp. They will run an average of 100km a day over 48 days in a challenge they all ‘The Long Run Home.’

The challenge hopes to raise a substantial amount of money for Feed the Heroes. Feed the Heroes is fuelling the front line by providing essential and nutritious meals to frontline workers combatting Covid-19 in Ireland. They will also support the Defence Forces Benevolent Fund with the money they raise from donations.

Running around the Lebanon camp began last Wednesday with the aim of raising €1,000. However, within 48 hours the lads had completed 300kms and already beaten their fundraising target! They’re running on and set a new target of €5,000.

“Thanks for all your donations which will support our frontline staff of @HSELive,” Paul tweeted, announcing they had already smashed their initial fundraising target.

In 48 hours we've covered 300km around our camp and hit our initial target of €1,000! New target of €5,000! Thanks for all your donations which will support our frontline staff of @HSELive through @feedtheheroes1 and @defenceforces Benevolent Fund!☘https://t.co/xmOINVCCL8 — Paul Murphy (@PaulMurphykk) April 3, 2020

Co-organiser Comdt Ken Sheehan’s wife is working as a nurse in the front line battle against coronavirus at home in Ireland.

You can make a donation to the ‘Long Run Home’ fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-long-run-home or you can donate directly to Feed the Heroes at https://feedtheheroes.com/