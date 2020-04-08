Kilkenny coronavirus cases increase again

The Department of Health latest figures show that 79 people in Kilkenny have so-far been diagnosed with coronavirus. This is four more cases than yesterday.

Kilkenny had the biggest increase yet last weekend, when more than 20 people tested positive.

While the national figure of total cases is 5,709 as of last night (Tuesday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Sunday, at midnight (5,593).

There is a slow, but steady increase in cases in all counties.

Surrounding counties have the following confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Carlow - 12

Tipperary - 133

Waterford - 49

Wexford - 22

Laois - 31

Up to yesterday evening, April 7, there have been 5,593 cases diagnosed in the country and 210 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland.

67% of cases have now been contracted from community transmission, a figure that is constantly increasing in comparison to 'close contact' and 'travel' as places where people caught the virus.

1,345 people have had to be hospitalised and 194 people needed treatment in intensive care units.