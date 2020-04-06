Kilkenny coronavirus cases - Highest increase yet in people testing positive

The biggest increase in cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny in one testing period has been reported by the Department of Health.

The Department of Health latest figures show that 73 people in Kilkenny have so-far been diagnosed with coronavirus. This is 26 more than the official number of cases diagnosed as of two days before.

While the national figure of total cases is 4,994 as of last night (Sunday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Friday, at midnight (4,443).

Also significant, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Co Carlow has increased for the very first time, since figures were reported. There are now 12 cases in the county.

Surrounding counties have the following confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Carlow - 12

Tipperary - 118

Waterford - 46

Wexford - 21

Laois - 22

Up to yesterday evening, April 5, there have been 4,994 cases diagnosed in the country and 158 people have died from coronavirus.

63% of cases have now been contracted from community transmission, a figure that is constantly increasing in comparison to 'close contact' and 'travel' as places where people caught the virus. 1,203 people have been hospitalised and 165 people required ICU care, across Ireland since the virus began.