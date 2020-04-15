Kilkenny coronavirus - now more cases here than four surrounding counties

The Department of Health latest figures show another increase in cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny.

144 people in Kilkenny have now been diagnosed with coronavirus.



While the national figure of total cases was 11,497 as of last night (Tuesday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Sunday, at midnight (10,385).

The rate of the virus is increasing rapidly in some surrounding counties:

Carlow - 44

Tipperary - 219

Waterford - 81

Wexford - 56

Laois - 101

Up to yesterday evening, April 13, there have been 11,497 cases diagnosed in the country and 416 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland.

66% of cases have now been contracted from community transmission.

1,903 people have had to be hospitalised and 275 people needed treatment in intensive care units. 22 children under the age of 1 have contracted the virus in Ireland. 34 children aged between 1 and 4 were diagnosed with coronavirus and of children between 5 and 14 there have been 81 cases.

So far the age group that has been affected the most is the over 65s. 2,316 in that age group have contracted coronavirus.