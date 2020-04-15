Children's charity launches new national parent supportline during Covid-19 pandemic

Barnardos children’s charity has launched a national parent supportline to support all parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government’s response to Covid-19 has meant that normal routines and sources of support are currently unavailable to many families.

Through its dedicated telephone supportline, Barnardos can provide support and advice to parents on a range of issues.

The Barnardos Supportline is available to all parents between 10.00am and 2.00pm Monday to Friday by phoning 1800 910 123 or parents can request a callback at www.barnardos.ie/supportline.

Barnardos staff can provide support and advice to parents on the following issues:

How to talk to your children about the corona virus

Setting a good routine

Managing children’s behaviours and sibling dynamics

Managing aggression and family discord

Home schooling/managing school expectations.

Fostering natural learning opportunities in the home

Healthy eating

Accessing fun and educational activities for families and individual children

Managing your child’s worries

Self-care for parents

Helping parents manage their own worries and anxieties

Managing children’s online activity