Journeys drop but cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Kilkenny

In a week when the tragic effects of the coronavirus made such an impact in Kilkenny another international tech company has released data showing the huge effort everybody is making to lessen the effects of the virus



Apple has released what it calls ‘mobility data trends’ that are based on requests on Apple Maps.

The company says it hopes this data tool will “support the impactful work happening around the globe to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.



“This mobility data may provide helpful insights to local governments and health authorities and may also be used as a foundation for new public policies by showing the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit in their communities.”



The graph above demonstrates the dramatic drop in people walking, driving and taking public transport in Ireland from mid-March, when the strict social restrictions came into effect.

The biggest drop is seen in driving directions, reflecting that people are staying close to home, following the instruction to exercise within 2km of home.



Apple assures users of its devices that Apple Maps does not associate mobility data with a user’s Apple ID, and Apple does not keep a history of where a user has been.