Challenging times - Keep moving says Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership

These are difficult times for everybody. Routine has gone right out the door for most.

For those that exercise regularly, even that has become challenging. Surviving and trying to remain Covid-free is the main challenge. By adhering to Government guidelines, as many as possible can achieve that.



For many people who exercise, the social connection of physical activity plays a huge part. It is lovely to walk with a friend, swim with your club or friends and run or cycle with your friends. Going to the gym and playing team sports are, for many, the highlight of the day. Meeting up is half the fun – sharing the craic and comradery. Getting the exercise done is so much more fun, the class or session goes by in a heartbeat when you share it with others.



This feeling of sharing exercise and getting even more enjoyment out of it has been diminished somewhat in the last few weeks with social distancing, closure of all gyms, and the necessary lockdown that followed.



The challenge is how to maintain some decent level of physical activity while being confined to 2km from home.

Believe it, or not, one can do a lot of exercise within 2km of home – the government directions allow for personal exercise. While that amount may not have been what you were accustomed to up to now, it is still enough to help you achieve the recommended physical activity guidelines.



These bare minimum guidelines for adults aged 18–64, includes leisure time physical activity (for example: walking, dancing, running), transportation (e.g. walking or cycling), and occupational (i.e. work), household chores.

This should consist of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity.

You can perform this in bouts of 10 minutes.

Children should be getting at least one hour of physical activity per day.

Everybody should do as much as their level of ability allows them.

For the vast majority of people, exercise may now be taken at home. This includes older adults who are advised to cocoon.

Exercise has great benefits for the mind – in these very trying times it is important to keep your mind somewhat right.

If you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership for advice.