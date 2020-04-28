Foodhall Café at Kilkenny Design Centre to reopen - with discount for frontline workers

Back by popular demand, the Foodhall Café at Kilkenny Design Centre from April 29th with a wonderful takeaway service.

From Wednesday to Sunday, Kilkenny Design Centre will be adapting their set-up in the Foodhall to offer a collection service through a hatch at the cafe entrance.

The new takeaway only menu has all of your tasty homemade favourites from barrista coffees, Joan Brennan's famous baked bread, sweet /savoury treats to the famous fruity chicken curry and chowders, perfect to take away and enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

The team at Kilkenny Design Centre are delighted to be able to support some of the wonderful local producers and to serve their loyal customers once again. They will also be offering a 20% discount for all Frontline Staff Discount to say thank them for working tirelessly during this crisis (Staff ID required with purchase).

Customers and colleagues are the main priority and a number of social distancing measures and precautionary measures are in place to keep everyone safe. Look out for the new queuing system at the front of the Foodhall hatch and they ask that you kindly adhere to the social distancing guidelines both on site and in surrounding areas. Where possible, contactless payment or payment over the phone is preferred in an effort to keep our customers and team as safe as possible.

The opening hours are Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday 11am – 4pm and Friday & Saturday 11am – 7pm. Perfect times to pop in for some delicious wholesome meals and tasty treats when you fancy a night off from cooking!

Customers can order by or email to food@kilkennydesign.com, by phone on 056 7722118 or by dropping in.

Kilkenny Design Centre are taking guidelines around Covid-19 very seriously and will be evaluating the situation continuously to ensure the safety of their customers and team members.



Follow the Kilkenny Design Centre social platforms page for regular updates.

The Kilkenny Design Centre team look forward to seeing some familiar faces and are most grateful for your support!