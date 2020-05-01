Kilkenny coronavirus: one person in critical care at St Luke's as numbers diagnosed rise again

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny is rising again, the Department of Health reports.

Six new cases is the latest daily figure, after several days of three cases and just days after the first zero-count day in weeks.

County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

Latest figures for Kilkenny are from midnight last Tuesday, April 28. At that time there were 242 cases diagnosed in Kilkenny. (At that time the total national figure was 20,111).

There is one person in the critical care unit of St Luke's Hospital being treated for a confirmed case of coronavirus. There is also one suspected case of coronavirus in critical care there.

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 20,612. 1,232 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 95 (=)

Waterford - 137 (=)

Tipperary - 415 (+26)

Wexford - 167 (+5)

Laois - 218 (+2)