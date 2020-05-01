WATCH
Kilkenny hurler raises more than €5,000 for frontline heroes - while serving with the Irish Army in Lebanon
Well done!
Lt Paul Murphy serving in Lebanon
Well done to Kilkenny hurling star and Irish Army Officer Paul Murphy who has helped raise more than €5,000 for charity - while serving in Lebanon.
Paul, who is a lieutenant in the army, along with his colleagues, ran the distance between Lebanon and Ireland to raise funds for Feed the Heroes and the Army Benevolent Fund - The Long Run Home.
Now they've hit their target and are looking forward to returning home to Ireland. Well done to everyone who took part and who donated!
Thank you for all of your support for #TheLongRunHome challenge! pic.twitter.com/kWIfbU6CQg— Irish Polish Battalion - UNIFIL (@irishpolbatt) April 30, 2020
