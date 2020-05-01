Kilkenny hurler raises more than €5,000 for frontline heroes - while serving with the Irish Army in Lebanon

Well done to Kilkenny hurling star and Irish Army Officer Paul Murphy who has helped raise more than €5,000 for charity - while serving in Lebanon.

Paul, who is a lieutenant in the army, along with his colleagues, ran the distance between Lebanon and Ireland to raise funds for Feed the Heroes and the Army Benevolent Fund - The Long Run Home.

Now they've hit their target and are looking forward to returning home to Ireland. Well done to everyone who took part and who donated!