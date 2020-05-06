Kilkenny Order of Malta here to help during coronavirus restrictions

The dedicated members of Kilkenny’s Order of Malta branch are ready to help people during this coronavirus crisis.

“We are available if people need anything, a lift to hospital or to the doctor, shopping done, medicines collected,” Jill Bibby of the branch said.



Many summer events where the Order of Malta would have volunteered to provide first aid cover have been cancelled, giving the branch a lot of time to offer to help people in the community.

Because the group has an ambulance a person can lie down when being transported, or if someone is concerned about social distancing the ambulance also means they have a lot more space between driver and passenger than, in a car.



The Kilkenny branch is here to help people across the whole county.

You can contact them by text or phone call on 085-7707564, or drop them a message on Facebook or email.