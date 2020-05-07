One new case of coronavirus in Kilkenny reported today

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny has fallen by one, following a recalculation by the Department of Health.

There are now 259 cases in Kilkenny, an increase of one from yesterday's figure.

As of midnight on Monday, May 4, there were 259 cases in Kilkenny. County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 22,248. 1,375 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties (with increase since yesterday):

Carlow - 132 (+5)

Waterford - 139 (=)

Tipperary - 501 (+15)

Wexford - 184 (=)

Laois - 240 (+2)