Kilkenny coronavirus cases see a day-by-day increase

Six more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny.

There have now been a total of 265 cases in Kilkenny, since March. Six people were diagnosed from the day before.

As of midnight on Tuesday, May 5, there were 265 cases in Kilkenny. County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

As of Tuesday there was one person in St Luke's Hospital critical care unit being treated for coronavirus. There are no longer any suspected cases in critical care.

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 22,385. 1,403 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties (with increase since yesterday):

Carlow - 132 (=)

Waterford - 140 (+1)

Tipperary - 506 (+5)

Wexford - 190 (+6)

Laois - 243 (+3)