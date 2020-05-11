Kilkenny hospital treating two people with coronavirus in critical care

A dozen more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny.

There have now been a total of 277 cases in Kilkenny, since March. 12 people were diagnosed from the number reported last Friday.

As of midnight on Friday, May 8, there were 277 cases in Kilkenny. County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

There are now two people in St Luke's Hospital critical care unit being treated for coronavirus. There are also two suspected suspected cases in critical care.

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 22,996. 1,458 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties (with increase since Friday):

Carlow - 139 (+7)

Waterford - 143 (+3)

Tipperary - 517 (+11)

Wexford - 199 (+9)

Laois - 247 (+4)