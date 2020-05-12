Kilkenny hospital has four critical care patients because of coronavirus

Three more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny.

There have now been a total of 280 cases in Kilkenny, since March.

As of midnight on Saturday, May 9, there were 280 cases in Kilkenny. County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

There are still two people in St Luke's Hospital critical care unit being treated for coronavirus. There are also two suspected suspected cases in critical care.

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 23,135. 1,467 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties (with increase since Friday):

Carlow - 141 (+2)

Waterford - 143 (=)

Tipperary - 523 (+6)

Wexford - 202 (+3)

Laois - 248 (+1)