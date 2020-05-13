Kilkenny students are raising funds to help provide iPads for School of the Holy Spirit

Loreto Interact Club are raising money to provide iPads for students of the School of the Holy Spirit in Kilkenny City, who are unable to access much needed learning and educational resources during the Covid19 lockdown.



The School of the Holy Spirit caters to students with autism as well as emotional and behavioural challenges. The school caters for 84 students, from four to 18 years of age, and 79 families in total.



Children with autism in particular are among the most affected during this difficult time, due to the lack of structure, routine and access to much needed physical resources. They usually rely on a variety of sensory and interactive content while in school, but many students do not have access to a laptop, PC or iPad at home.



Despite staff’s best efforts to keep these students engaged, they would benefit greatly from having access to an iPad. Your donation will provide these students with a new learning environment and will give families the support they need during this difficult time.



Old and unused iPads, chargers and cases are also being collected at a drop-off point at the customer service desk at Caulfields SuperValu in Loughboy. The iPads must be in good working condition. Your donation would be greatly appreciated!

The Ice for iPads campaign aims to raise this money in a fun way, simply pour a bucket of ice-cold water over yourself, DONATE on the Go Fund Me page, post it to your social media account and nominate your friends to do the same! Make sure to use the hashtag #IceforiPads.

Click here for the Go Fund Me page.



The fundraiser is hoping to raise €5,000, but you can also donate an iPad if you have one in good working order.