Another increase in Kilkenny cases of coronavirus

There has been another modest increase in the cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Kilkenny.

Two more people have contracted the virus, bringing the total number in Kilkenny from the start of the pandemic to 302.

County-by-county breakdowns of figures is a day or two behind the national total figure. This data is from midnight on Sunday, May 17.

Overall in Ireland there have been 24,251 cases of coronavirus and 1,561 people have died.