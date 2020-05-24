Reopening plans underway at Kilkenny salons

As the roadmap for opening up businesses starts to take effecct, and in preparation for salons reopening in July, Kapelli Hair, on Upper Patrick Street in Kilkenny, is putting significant measures in place to ensure the comfort and safety of clients.



From protective screens between sections and sinks, an outdoor waiting area for sunny days and even a ‘coffee to car’ service, in the event that a client wants to wait in the comfort of their car until their appointment is ready.



Rebecca Costelloe of Kapelli is incredibly excited about welcoming back their fantastic clients, “we are committed to keeping our same relaxed, friendly atmosphere while putting in place all possible measures to make sure our customers and staff are as safe as they can possibly be,” she said.



Kapelli, like most salons are not taking bookings just yet until the re-opening measures have been announced, but they are collating a long list of appointment requests and will get back to every client once booking are being placed. Bookings can be requested through Facebook, Instagram, voicemail or email and also online bookings will be taken once bookings commence.