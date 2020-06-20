Revealed: New map shows just where the Covid-19 cases have been in Kilkenny

A new map has been launched which shows the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in people's own local areas.

You can search by your address, Eircode or just zone in on the map.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "A new Covid-19 dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community, including the number of daily cases, deaths, number of people in hospital and ICU and a daily update on testing figures.

TO SEE THE MAP CLICK: https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/

"In addition, the dashboard also allows people to monitor the number of cases of Covid-19 in their local area. The management of Covid-19 is an individual task, where we all must remain aware of the disease in our community, follow public health advice and adopt protective behaviours."

It is a collaboration between Ordnance Survey Ireland, the All-Island Research Observatory, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the Health Service Executive, the Central Statistics Office and the Department of Health.