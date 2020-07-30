470 new .ie domain registrations in Kilkenny in first half of 2020 as businesses move online in response to Covid-19

A total of 470 new .ie domains were registered in Kilkenny in the first half of 2020 (H1: 1 January–30 June), a 6% year-on-year increase, according to new figures released today by IE Domain Registry in its latest .ie Domain Profile Report.

There were 20,577 new .ie domain registrations in Leinster (up 25% year-on-year) and 33,286 across the island of Ireland, a 26% year-on-year increase. Over 40% of all new registrations in Ireland occurred in the two months of May and June, as businesses reacted to the consequences of the Government's first closure orders.

IE Domain Registry, which manages and administers Ireland's country domain name, .ie, said the increase suggests that more companies, self-employed business owners, and independent professionals have gone online since the lockdown to maintain their revenue streams, stay in contact with customers, and expand into new markets.

Commenting, David Curtin, Chief Executive of IE Domain Registry, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a noticeable effect on new .ie registrations in Kilkenny and the island of Ireland.

“This significant digital expansion suggests that all business owners and entrepreneurs, whether they’re in urban or rural areas, understand that having a trusted, uniquely Irish online presence is absolutely crucial in a time of lockdown, when nearly all physical premises are shut and footfall is extremely low or non-existent.

“Having an online presence means that these businesses can stay in contact with their customers, build on their relationships, and, most important of all, continue to sell to them through an online store, click-and-collect service, or voucher booking system.

“Irish SMEs’ ability to cater to consumer choice and comfort, by providing both an online experience and an in-store shopping experience, will be key to Kilkenny and the country's economic recovery in 2020 and beyond.”

Other key .ie stats

.ie domains now account for 50.7% of all hosted domains in Ireland, followed by 32.6% for .com, the main competitor.

59% of all new .ie registrations in H1 2020 were by companies or the self-employed.

New .ie registrations by individuals increased by more than 35% YoY in H1 2020.

Great Britain accounts for the majority of internationally registered .ie domains. New registrations in H1 2020 increased by 13% year-on-year (from 635 to 718).

New .ie domain registrations that include a fada increased by 13% (39 in H1 2019 vs 44 in H1 2020).

41% of .ie websites now have a security certificate.

In line with increased public awareness of climate action, “green”-related keywords in .ie web addresses (such as “clean”, “solar”, and “sustainable”) increased by 33% year-on-year in H1 2020.

Only 51% of the 220 TDs and Senators in the Oireachtas have a uniquely Irish .ie website. Among the new Government parties, 52% of Fianna Fáil representatives have a .ie website, 57% of Fine Gael, and 56% of the Greens.

“The increase in new .ie domain registrations has been helped by IE Domain Registry’s liberalisation policy, which was implemented in 2018, making it easier and faster to get a .ie,” said David Curtin.

“While applicants still must prove their connection to Ireland, which is then manually verified by IE Domain Registry, they no longer need to prove their claim to a particular .ie domain. Business owners and people in Ireland have clearly indicated that their online identity of choice is a .ie website address and a .ie email extension.”