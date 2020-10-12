Kilkenny householders - how to be Covid-safe when putting out the bins

Most people in Kilkenny are sanitising their hands and putting on face masks when out and about.

But it is equally important to be Covid-aware at home. One area that has been identified as a transmission risk is leaving wheelie bins out for collection.

Householders are reminded to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 through waste collection by:

- leaving the bin out on the evening before collection is due

- cleaning handles of bins with disinfectant before and after collection

- disposing of wipes, cloths, gloves etc into the bin immediately after cleaning