Kilkenny householders - how to be Covid-safe when putting out the bins
A reminder to be aware of the transmission risk in everyday activities
Wheelie bins have been identified as a possible source of Covid-19 contamination
Most people in Kilkenny are sanitising their hands and putting on face masks when out and about.
But it is equally important to be Covid-aware at home. One area that has been identified as a transmission risk is leaving wheelie bins out for collection.
Householders are reminded to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 through waste collection by:
- leaving the bin out on the evening before collection is due
- cleaning handles of bins with disinfectant before and after collection
- disposing of wipes, cloths, gloves etc into the bin immediately after cleaning
