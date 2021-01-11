Revised and reduced train service for Kilkenny because of Level 5 lockdown

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers that, following the further level 5 restrictions announced by Government, a revised and reduced schedule will operate across the rail network from today, Monday 11th January, approved by the National Transport Authority.

The revised schedule reflects significantly reduced demand, and will ensure service continuity and resilience for essential workers and carers who must travel.

Additionally, to effectively manage the 25% capacity available for use, the requirement to pre-book Intercity travel, in place over the Christmas and New Year period, is extended until further notice.

Customers are also reminded that, under current COVID-19 measures:

Only those travelling for essential purposes should travel by rail or other public transport

The wearing of face coverings is mandatory on board and in stations

Those whose travel is essential should avoid using cash wherever possible

We are continuing to implement enhanced cleaning and sanitisation measures on trains and at stations, with a focus on customer touchpoints

Catering services remains suspended on board Intercity, and alcohol is prohibited on all trains



Revised schedule

From Monday 11th January, a revised and reduced schedule will operate across the Iarnród Éireann network.

Customers for whom travel is essential should check all times before travel at www.irishrail.ie , but in summary, service arrangements will be as follows:

Revised and reduced schedule on weekdays - Heuston Intercity routes (Dublin to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Westport/Ballina, Waterford). Some cancellations on Sundays.

Mandatory requirement to pre-book Intercity travel extended until further notice

To effectively manage the 25% capacity available for use, the requirement to pre-book Intercity travel, which was successfully implemented over the Christmas and New Year period, will be extended until further notice.

Intercity travel can be pre-booked at www.irishrail.ie along with further information, and customers are advised:

Please only book Intercity journeys if your travel is absolutely essential

Holders of existing tickets (e.g open returns, season tickets, DSP free travel) can also pre-book their Intercity reservations during these dates at no charge via www.irishrail.ie or at 1850366222

Seating will be unassigned, and customers are asked not to sit in seating designated as restricted, to ensure appropriate distancing



Iarnród Éireann thanks customers for their continued cooperation and overwhelming compliance with measures in place during COVID-19.