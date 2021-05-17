Community Healthcare, Covid testing and vaccinations continue in Kilkenny despite IT attack

As a result of a ransomware attack, the HSE’s IT system is shut down as a precaution whilst the matter is being addressed.

Updates as regards all HSE services (inclusive of being detailed on a county by county basis), are being maintained at:

https://www2.hse.ie/services/ hospital-service-disruptions/ hse-it-system-cyber-attack. html #Community-health-services

Updates in relation to Community Healthcare services in the South East are being maintained at www.twitter.com/SouthEastCH

As regards counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, all Community Healthcare appointments (e.g. at Health Centres, home help, at Mental Health clinics, with therapists and support workers from disability services etc.) stand for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. You will be contacted by the HSE if there is any change.

Business as usual applies at the HSE’s Covid 19 Vaccination Centres in Carlow, Kilkenny, Enniscorthy, Waterford and Wexford and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments.

Until further notice, you can attend on a walk in basis (no appointment necessary) at existing HSE Covid 19 Testing Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.