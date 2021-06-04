Pandemic Payments in Kilkenny now at half of lockdown peak

The number of Kilkenny people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is now half of what it was at the peak of the Covid lockdown.

Good news for the local economy, the figures reflect the re-opening of more businesses.

The most recent figures from the Department of Social Protection show that on June 1 there were 5,526 people in receipt of PUP. This was down from 6,052 just a week before, on May 25.

PUP payments reached their peak on May 4, 2020. At that time the number of people in Kilkenny in receipt of the payment was 11,491.

At the peak, there were 602,100 people in Ireland getting the PUP. That has now fallen to 309,515, on June 1.