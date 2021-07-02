Kilkenny pharmacies now offering Covid vaccine to 18-34 age group

Kilkenny pharmacies are now offering Covid vaccine to 18-34 age group
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced an expansion of the vaccination roll-out programme to younger people.
People in the 18-34 age group will now be able to 'opt in' for Janssen or AstraZeneca for earlier vaccination.
Many pharmacies are now offering the Janssen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 18 to 34 and 50 or over. A list of pharmacies in Kilkenny offering the Janssen vaccine is below.
You must ring to book your appointment in advance.
The full list of pharmacies nationwide can be found on the HSE website.
Kilkenny pharmacies offering the Janssen vaccine to 18-34 year olds
Boots (High Street and MacDonagh Junction branches)
High Street: 056 7771222
MacDonagh: 056 7712426
Carroll's Pharmacy - Freshford
056 8832135
Opening Hours:
Mon - Sun 09.30 - 18.00
Dolans Pharmacy - Bennettsbridge
057 9322505
Opening Hours:
Mon to Fri 09.00 - 18.30, Sat 09.00 - 18.00
Fallon's Pharmacy - John Street, Kilkenny
056 7780007
Opening Hours:
9:00-18:00 M-F - (closed from 13:00-14:00 for lunch), 9:30-17:00 Sat
Healy's Pharmacy - Thomastown
0567724216
Opening Hours:
Mon-Sat 09:00-18:00.117:00
Keanes Allcare Pharmacy - John Street, Kilkenny
056 7765287
Opening Hours:
Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00. Closed daily1300-1400
Kissanes Pharmacy - Graignamanagh
059 9724373
Kissanes Pharmacy - Thomastown
0567724000
Opening Hours:
Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00
Kissanes Pharmacy - Ballyhale
056 7768873
Opening Hours:
Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00 Clsd Lunch 1300-1400
