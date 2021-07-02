Kilkenny pharmacies now offering Covid vaccine to 18-34 age group

Vaccine rollout

Kilkenny pharmacies are now offering Covid vaccine to 18-34 age group

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced an expansion of the vaccination roll-out programme to younger people.

People in the 18-34 age group will now be able to 'opt in' for Janssen or AstraZeneca for earlier vaccination.

Many pharmacies are now offering the Janssen single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 18 to 34 and 50 or over. A list of pharmacies in Kilkenny offering the Janssen vaccine is below.

You must ring to book your appointment in advance.

The full list of pharmacies nationwide can be found on the HSE website.

Kilkenny pharmacies offering the Janssen vaccine to 18-34 year olds

Boots (High Street and MacDonagh Junction branches)

High Street: 056 7771222
MacDonagh: 056 7712426

Carroll's Pharmacy  - Freshford

056 8832135
Opening Hours:
Mon - Sun 09.30 - 18.00


Dolans Pharmacy - Bennettsbridge

057 9322505
Opening Hours:
Mon to Fri 09.00 - 18.30, Sat 09.00 - 18.00

Fallon's Pharmacy - John Street, Kilkenny
056 7780007
Opening Hours:
9:00-18:00 M-F - (closed from 13:00-14:00 for lunch), 9:30-17:00 Sat

Healy's Pharmacy - Thomastown
0567724216
Opening Hours:
Mon-Sat 09:00-18:00.117:00

Keanes Allcare Pharmacy - John Street, Kilkenny
056 7765287
Opening Hours:
Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00. Closed daily1300-1400

Kissanes Pharmacy - Graignamanagh
059 9724373


Kissanes Pharmacy - Thomastown

0567724000

Opening Hours:
Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00

Kissanes Pharmacy - Ballyhale 
056 7768873
Opening Hours:
Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00 Clsd Lunch 1300-1400

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie