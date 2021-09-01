Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Government confirms 'final phase' of Covid-19 restrictions

Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

The Government has agreed Ireland’s plan for the next and final phase of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19: Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery and Reconnecting.

A government statement said: "Thanks to the hard work of the Irish people and the progress of our vaccination programme, we are now in a position to change our approach to the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over 88% of the population over 18 are fully vaccinated, with almost 92% of adults (aged 18 and over) having received at least 1 dose.

"Subject to the continuation of this progress, we will enter a final phase on 22 October, which is likely to last until at least next Spring.

"This phase will see the majority of restrictions lifted and replaced by guidance and advice to enable us to work together to protect ourselves and to live our lives to the fullest extent possible.

"We will need to continue to monitor the ongoing risk from the disease and take steps individually and collectively in our everyday lives to keep this risk under control.

"The government has agreed that during the period between 1 September and 22 October, we will continue our careful and gradual approach to reopening, while supporting maximum reach of the vaccine programme and allowing time to achieve the full benefits for all those currently being vaccinated."

