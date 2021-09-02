Search our Archive

EU authorities have their say on Covid-19 booster shots

Lili Lonergan

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has stated there is "no urgent need" for fully vaccinated people to receive booster shots, in a joint statement released earlier today.

However, they say, "additional doses should already be considered for people with severely weakened immune systems as part of their primary vaccination."

The two European Health Agencies said evidence on vaccine effectiveness and duration of protection shows that all vaccines authorised in the EU/EEA are currently highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalization, severe disease and death, while about one out of three adults in the EU/EEA over 18 years is, still currently, not fully vaccinated.

The agencies say it is still important to maintain measures such as physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene, and using face masks where needed, in particular in high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities or hospital wards with patients at risk of severe COVID-19.

They went on to say that it is important to distinguish between booster doses for people with normal immune systems and additional doses for those with weakened immune systems, and that some studies report that an additional vaccine dose can improve the immune response in immunocompromised individuals.

