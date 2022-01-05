Walk-in vaccine and booster clinics in Kilkenny today

File pic
A number of walk-in vaccine and booster clinics will be held in Kilkenny City today (Wednesday).
The HSE is offering booster vaccines, vaccines for teenagers and a first/ second vaccine clinic at the Cillín Hill vaccination centre.
Times for the different clinics vary so check the information before you visit.
Boosters for 16 years and older: 8.15am to 12.30pm
Healthcare workers: 8.15am to 12.30pm
Dose 1 and 2: 1.30pm to 4.00pm
See https://t.co/m5QQ9wvZQA pic.twitter.com/jbq6hDoU85
