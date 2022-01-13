Major rise in Covid-19 illness benefit payouts in Kilkenny this week

There are currently 7,183 people availing of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit in Kilkenny compared to 5,624 on January 4, 2021.

This represents a 27.7% week-on-week increase in the locality.

Minister of Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, stated that the 'increasing number of people receiving the Enhanced Illness Benefit demonstrates just how easily this virus can spread'.

"This financial support is there for any employee or the self-employed person who cannot work because they have been diagnosed with the virus or they have to self-isolate," she added.

"My Department is processing the applications for this payment as quickly as possible. The quickest and easiest way to apply for this payment is online through www.MyWelfare.ie."

There are also 1,279 people availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Kilkenny this week compared to 1,066 on January 4, 2021.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (16,098) and is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (12,207) and Administrative and Support Service activities (8,070).

Since December 7, PUP has re-opened for workers who have been impacted by the latest restrictions and measures to slow down the spread of the Covid virus.

There are five weekly rates of PUP payable for these workers who lose their job as a result of the latest restrictions from 7th December.

The rate of payment is determined by the person’s weekly earnings, namely €350, €300, €250, €208 and €150.

The Department of Social Protection is using Revenue data to verify employment status and earnings for all applications.

Although applicants should apply online, they may be required, as is the case with other work-related payments, to attend an Intreo Centre to present evidence of their employment status.