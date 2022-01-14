Vaccine booster clinics to be held in Kilkenny this weekend

File pic
Walk-in vaccine booster clinics will be held in Kilkenny this weekend.
The HSE is offering the clinics at the vaccination centre at Cillin Hill.
Clinics will take place today (Friday), Saturday and Sunday and have designated times for over 16s, over 30s and healthcare workers.
Booster walk-in clinics, 16 years and older
Booster walk-in clinics, 30 years and older
Booster walk-ins healthcare workers
Dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.