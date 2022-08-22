Search

22 Aug 2022

Gardaí warn of property scam operating in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Aug 2022 2:37 PM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Kilkenny have reported that they have been made aware of a scam where a local property was falsely advertised for rent.

"The person advertising used the name 'Hannah' and was looking for 3 months rent up front at a very much below the market price," gardaí stated.

In response to this, gardaí have issued the following advice:

1) Never agree to rent a property through website or social media. You need to visit the property.

2) Never hand over cash as it is untraceable.

3) Never transfer funds through electronic transfer services until you are fully satisfied with the property and the authenticity of the owner.

"A property with a great price and great pictures is likely to be too good to be true," gardaí warned.

