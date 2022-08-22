Gardaí warn of property scam operating in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Garda Station
Gardaí in Kilkenny have reported that they have been made aware of a scam where a local property was falsely advertised for rent.
"The person advertising used the name 'Hannah' and was looking for 3 months rent up front at a very much below the market price," gardaí stated.
In response to this, gardaí have issued the following advice:
1) Never agree to rent a property through website or social media. You need to visit the property.
2) Never hand over cash as it is untraceable.
3) Never transfer funds through electronic transfer services until you are fully satisfied with the property and the authenticity of the owner.
"A property with a great price and great pictures is likely to be too good to be true," gardaí warned.
Prof Veronica Campbell, SETU President, Patrick Curtin, Students’ Union President Waterford, Jacqui O’Connor, Head of Accommodation, Helena Fitzgerald, Head of Learner Support & Student Services
inister Damien English TD, the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail and Brian Walsh, The Cookie Co-op
Thomastown Recreational Amenity hosted Ireland's largest outdoor Exhibition Basketball event in front of 700 people
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.