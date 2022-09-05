Driver to be prosecuted for excessive speeding in Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána
A driver caught going well over the legal speed limit in Kilkenny will be prosecuted, according to local gardaí.
The driver was recorded to be driving at a speed of 170km/hr on the M9, just outside Kilkenny.
This is 50km/hr over the maximum speed limit.
The offence occurred on Saturday evening.
The message from local gardaí is to slow down and arrive alive.
According to the Road Safety Authority, speed is the biggest contributory factor in road deaths in Ireland.
