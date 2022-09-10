Garda investigation into criminal damage incidents in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are appealing for information following a number of incidents of criminal damage in Kilkenny City.
In the early hours of Friday morning a van was damaged following an incident in the city centre.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred on John Street shortly after midnight on Friday. A man was sitting in his van at 12.30am when a man jumped on the bonnet causing damage to the van.
Anyone who was in the vicinity of John St and might have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
In a separate incident a can of paint was thrown on a camper van between 12.30am and 11.30am in Newpark Close on Thursday. The camper van was parked in a laneway behind the owner’s house. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or suspicious persons in the area is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
