Search

12 Sept 2022

Garda appeal following spate of burglaries in Kilkenny

Garda appeal following spate of burglaries in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

12 Sept 2022 6:03 PM

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries across the county in recent days.

Over the weekend a quantity of tools were taken from a shed in Knockmoylan, Mullinavat between 6.30pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday. The padlock on the shed was broken to gain entry.

A number of items were stolen including: a Stihl black and yellow chainsaw, two DeWalt black and yellow handheld drills, a DeWalt black and yellow grinder, a black and yellow DeWalt chainsaw and a large green wheelbarrow.

Batches of popular ice cream contaminated with pesticide removed from Kilkenny shops

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or is offered any of these items for sale is asked to contact Mullinavat or Thomastown Garda Station.

Meanwhile gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating a burglary at a property in Dysart between 9am on Friday and 4pm on Saturday. A red Yanmar powerwasher was taken.

Two adjoining properties for sale in Kilkenny city - see pics!

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Castlecomer Garda Station. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media