Search

19 Sept 2022

Garda appeal following spate of thefts in Kilkenny

Garda appeal following spate of thefts in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

19 Sept 2022 5:24 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a number of thefts in Kilkenny in recent days.

A large quantity of timber was stolen from a field in Carrigeen, Johnswell between Wednesday and Friday September 14 to 16.

Meanwhile gardaí in Kilkenny are also investigating the theft of four bags of cement from outside a property in Dama Lower, Ballycallan between Thursday and Friday last week. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between 5pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.

Furthermore gardaí are investigating the theft of tools from a tree harvester from forest in Ballintee, Dunamaggin between Thursday and Friday last week. A number of items, valued at €4,500 including five LED lamps, a Milwaukee grease gun, a John Deere toolbox and a quantity of diesel were taken.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area between 6.30pm on Thursday and 6.30am on Friday morning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media