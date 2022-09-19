Garda appeal following spate of thefts in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a number of thefts in Kilkenny in recent days.
A large quantity of timber was stolen from a field in Carrigeen, Johnswell between Wednesday and Friday September 14 to 16.
Meanwhile gardaí in Kilkenny are also investigating the theft of four bags of cement from outside a property in Dama Lower, Ballycallan between Thursday and Friday last week. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between 5pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.
Furthermore gardaí are investigating the theft of tools from a tree harvester from forest in Ballintee, Dunamaggin between Thursday and Friday last week. A number of items, valued at €4,500 including five LED lamps, a Milwaukee grease gun, a John Deere toolbox and a quantity of diesel were taken.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area between 6.30pm on Thursday and 6.30am on Friday morning.
