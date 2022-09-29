Kilkenny man fined for spitting on floor of courthouse

Kilkenny Courthouse
A man with 88 previous convictions has been fined for 'littering' at Kilkenny Courthouse.
On February 15 last, at 11.15am, in the foyer of the court house, a garda observed Martin Clowry, 3 O’Loughlin Road, Kilkenny. Mr Clowry cleared his throat and spat on the ground.
The garda directed him to clear it up but he failed to do so.
This was during Covid, the court heard.
He was charged under Sections 3 and 24 of the Litter Pollution Act.
Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted Mr Clowry and imposed a fine of €300.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.