Gardaí in Kilkenny urge locals to take measures to prevent oil, coal and fuel theft

As temperatures start to fall and evenings shorten, many of us are buying home heating oil and coal.

With the huge price increase over this time last year these items will be more attractive than ever to thieves, gardaí in Kilkenny have warned.

"Security around oil tanks is paramount," they said.

"Automatic lighting, good locks and tanks secured in sheds are all good measures to try and protect what's yours.

"Being a vigilant neighbour can be helpful too, if you note suspicious activity around the house next door and it's always good to ring us if you have even a hunch something isn't quite right."

Finally, gardaí made the point that fuel theft depends on there being a market for stolen kerosene, diesel and even coal.

"If you are offered such from an unscrupulous source, ring your local station," they have advised.