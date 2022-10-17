BEWARE! Elderly lady duped out of cash by fraudster in Kilkenny

Gardaí are warning the public to be vigilant following a report of bogus caller to a house in Kilkenny.

The man offered garden services, he carried out minor works and requested payment stating he would return the following day.

The man did not return and complete the works.

"We are reminding people to beware of bogus callers. If a person calls to your door offering to carryout work for you: ask for a sales brochure or other documentation that you can investigate and verify whether it is genuine," a garda spokesperson said.

"If you are satisfied they are genuine ask for a written itemized quotation and references from previous customers. Never engage with someone who insists on cash payment and use a traceable method of payment and never be embarrassed or ashamed to contact gardaí if you have fallen victim to this type of crime, report it immediately.

"You may prevent someone else becoming a victim."