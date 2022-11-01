"Thankfully they were caught before lives were lost" - lengthy bans await Kilkenny drivers

Three more people caught in Kilkenny are likely to be off the road following serious breaches of the Road Traffic Acts subsequent to arrests for Drug Driving last night.
Members of the Roads Policing Unit detained one driver who tested positive for cocaine, one for cannabis and one for both.
Lengthy driving bans lay ahead upon conviction.
"Thankfully they were caught before lives were lost," local gardaí stated.
