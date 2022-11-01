BREAKING: Quay and properties flooded in Thomastown, County Kilkenny

Flooding on the quay in Thomastown today (Photo Credit: Amelia Caulfield)
Thomastown Quay along the R-700 towards Inistioge is currently flooded as is Marshes Street.
"Cars passing drive water further into the houses already flooded," warns Thomastown Community Network.
Kilkenny County Council have confirmed that the R-700 Inistioge Road out of Thomastown is currently flooded and is impassable.
Please use an alternative route.
