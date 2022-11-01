Flooding in South Kilkenny this morning

Persistent heavy rain has caused the River Nore to flood its banks in the South Kilkenny village of Bennettsbridge.
At present the flooding is contained in fields beside the river and there is no on-street flooding. However, residents are anxiously observing the flood levels as more rain is forecast for this afternoon.
Last October was the wettest on record since records started to be kept in Kilkenny.
