Drove at "quite shocking" speed on motorway Kilkenny court hears

A man who drove at a ‘quite shocking’ speed on the motorway has been convicted of careless driving.

On April 29, 2020, a garda speed check on the M9 detected a car travelling at 190kph. The driver was Thomas Kerrigan, Mullaghcash Hill, Twomilehouse, Newbridge.



Solicitor Chris Hogan said his client was traveling to visit his elderly aunt who was exhibiting Covid symptoms, and he had a respiratory machine in the car for her.

Mr Kerrigan is a self-employed carpenter living in a remote area. He helps to look after his elderly parents. His licence is important to him, Mr Hogan said.



“The speed this gentleman was travelling was quite shocking,” Judge Geraldine Carthy said. He put himself and other road users at risk, she could not ignore that.

The judge said if she had been in the car she would have been frightened. If there was a medical urgency maybe Mr Kerrigan should have phoned gardaí for assistance.

The judge imposed a three-month driving ban and a fine of €750.