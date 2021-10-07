Garda appeal to public following theft at premises on Callan Road

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating after a number of Portugese hedges were stolen from the yard of a commercial premises on the Callan Road.
The theft took place between 5pm on Sunday and 9am yesterday morning. The hedges are worth over €1,000.
Anyone who is offered hedging for sale or who has any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
