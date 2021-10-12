Search

12/10/2021

Male charged over €1.18 cannabis seizure in Kilkenny City

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A man charged in connection with the seizure of €1.18 million worth of cannabis has been granted bail.
Slavimir Bubuscak, 43, with an address at Redwood, Castle Gardens, Kilkenny has been charged with two offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The defendant appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Saturday evening.
This follows a joint operation involving Revenue customs officials and members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit on Thursday, which resulted in the seizure of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €1.18 million. The defendant was remanded on bail, subject to conditions including an independent cash surety and signing on conditions to appear before Kilkenny District Court on November 16.

