Male charged over €1.18 cannabis seizure in Kilkenny City

A man charged in connection with the seizure of €1.18 million worth of cannabis has been granted bail.
Slavimir Bubuscak, 43, with an address at Redwood, Castle Gardens, Kilkenny has been charged with two offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The defendant appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Saturday evening.
This follows a joint operation involving Revenue customs officials and members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit on Thursday, which resulted in the seizure of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €1.18 million. The defendant was remanded on bail, subject to conditions including an independent cash surety and signing on conditions to appear before Kilkenny District Court on November 16.
Tullaroan's Shane Walsh is dispossessed by Jack Langton of Clara during Sunday's SHC clash. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.