12/10/2021

Kilkenny gardaí warn people of dangers of illegal fireworks

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Kilkenny are warning people about the dangers of fireworks and are warning the public about the use of illegal fireworks.
“We are continuing to target the sale and supply of fireworks and to address anti-social behaviour in our communities. We want to remind the public about the dangers posed by fireworks. Each year, many people, suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks. The sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal.

"Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources. They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals. Finally, there is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires in properties if fireworks continue to burn after landing,” a garda spokesperson said.
Meanwhile investigations are ongoing into an attack on a home in Kilkenny City last week. A lit firework was put through a letterbox at a property on McDonagh Street in the city at 9.20pm on October 4.
Smoke damage was caused to the exterior of the property. No one was injured in the attack. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them

