Kilkenny man sentenced over possession of explosives

Convicted: Liam Foley (file pic)
A Kilkenny man has been sentenced and handed down a prison sentence for possession of explosives in the city last August.
Liam Foley, with an address at The Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to four charges of possession of an explosive, contrary to the provisions of Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1883, as amended by Section 15 (4) of the Offences against the State (Amendment) Act, 1998 at Apartment 5, Paddy Kelly Apartments, Church Lane, Kilkenny on August 14, 2020.
The defendant was sentenced to four years in prison at Kilkenny Circuit Court and the final year of the sentence was suspended subject to conditions and backdated to when he went into custody last year.
