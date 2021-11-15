Rural house in Kilkenny targeted by burglars

file pic
Gardaí received a report of a break in at a house in the Lakyle area of Co Kilkenny over the weekend.
The burglary occurred between 4pm on Saturday and midday on Sunday. A window at the rear of the property was forced open and the house was ransacked, nothing was taken. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Callan.
