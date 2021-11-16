Uninsured driver receives prison sentence at Kilkenny District Court

A three-month prison sentence was handed down to a defendant for driving without insurance at a recent sitting of Kilkenny District Court.

Kevin Roche, 5 Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny was convicted of having no insurance, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified at Green Lane, Callan, Co Kilkenny on September 28, 2021.

Off duty

The court heard that on the date in question an off duty garda observed a vehicle been driven extremely slowly. The garda could see that the driver was Kevin Roche and knew that he was disqualified from driving at the time. When the defendant became aware of the garda he drove at high speed and at the time there were a number of civilians on the footpath.

Previous convictions

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor outlined to the court that the defendant has 36 previous convictions, including eight for no insurance and three for dangerous driving. The court also heard that the defendant was on bail at the time of the offences.

During the incident the defendant collided with the back of a trailer. Evidence was also given that the defendant’s girlfriend was in the car at the time and three children.

Sentence

The defendant is currently serving a 12-month prisno sentence and according to his solicitor he is using this time to address his issue with drugs.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant of the offences under The Road Traffic Act and remarked that she had ‘no doubt that it was quite frightening for all involved’.

The judge imposed a three-month sentence in relation to the no insurance charge and also imposed a ten-year disqualification and took the other two charges into consideration.