Kilkenny man ordered to complete 240 hours of community service

A judge has ordered a defendant to complete 200 hours of community service in lieu of three months in prison.
Ned Harty, Haggardsgreen, Callan admitted the offence, which is contrary to section 9 of The Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, which took place at New Road, Kilkenny on January 7, 2021.
On the date in question the defendant was searched and a cannister of pepper spray was seized. The defendant, who has two previous convictions for affray and robbery, told gardaí that the pepper spray was for ‘his own protection’.
