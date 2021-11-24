Gardaí renew appeal for dashcam footage following aggravated burglary in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to drivers with Dash cam footage following an aggravated burglary in the city on Sunday night.
A man was assaulted during the course of the burglary.
Gardaí are asking anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Golf Links Road, Ring Road and Johnswell Road on Sunday night between 7pm and midnight and who has dash cam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
